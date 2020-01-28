Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Launch Trailer Released, Final Act Now Available to Play

Developer Cardboard Computer has finally released the final act for their long-running episodic title — Kentucky Route Zero!

Kentucky Route Zero has been one of the longest running episodic titles in the gaming industry and the time has finally come for the game to end. With the launch of the recently announced TV Edition, the game is now finally complete! For users who are longtime fans or newcomers to the series altogether, this edition of the game will be a perfect match for you.

Today the developers released the launch trailer for the game and as you would expect its crazy. There’s a lot to take in and if you’re a newcomer or need to freshen up what happened last in the game, you will be slightly lost; however, the trailer is pretty cool nonetheless.

Check out the brand new launch trailer for Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition down below:

Kentucky Route Zero has been running since 2013, so a lot of change has happened in between that time. We actually had a review for the game back in 2013, which you can check out right here! However, it’s probably better to go in blind and play all five acts in a relatively short period as a 2013-2020 is quite the gap and you will surely forget some details.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is now for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on picking up the special new edition for the game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube