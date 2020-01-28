My Hero One Justice 2 Latest Character Trailer Boasts the Game’s Improved Combat System

Bandai Namco has released another trailer for their highly anticipated fighting title, My Hero One Justice 2!

Today’s trailer is a lot longer and runs for about two minutes and a half. Viewers who are excited to get their hands on the sequel fighting title will be glad to see the game is running smoothly and what seems to be much improved. Titled Character Trailer 2, viewers get to see some of the most beloved characters in fighting action such as Deku, Togato, and so much more!

This is the second fighting trailer Bandai Namco released today, the other one is centered around another popular anime/manga title — One Punch Man. If you want to check out the new characters heading to that highly anticipated fighting title, click here!

Check out the brand new My Hero One’s Justice 2: Character trailer down below:

In related news, Funimation has announced the long-awaited release date for the upcoming My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release date!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is set to debut in theaters next month on February 26th. Advance tickets will go on sale sometime this month and will offer both subbed and dubbed versions of the movie. If you’re a fan of the anime/manga, then I’d suggest you secure your tickets quick as they sell out pretty quickly due to the limited run. Make sure to check out the full article the all the details and a message from Clifford Chapin, the English voice of Bakugo right here!

My Hero One Justice 2 is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 13th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming sequel fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube