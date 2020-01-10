My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Release Date Set for February 26th, Tickets Go On Sale This Month

Funimation has announced today the long-awaited release date for the upcoming My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release date!

As you can see from the headline, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is set to debut in theaters next month on February 26th. Advance tickets will go on sale sometime this month and will offer both subbed and dubbed versions of the movie. If you’re a fan of the anime/manga, then I’d suggest you secure your tickets quick as they sell out pretty quickly due to the limited run.

Check out the official release date announcement from Clifford Chapin, the English voice of Bakugo, down below:

💥 @CliffordChapin’s got some PLUS ULTRA NEWS coming your way:



My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising hits theaters Feb. 26 and tickets go on sale this month! 🎉 #heroesrisingmovie https://t.co/sKN8jPMqQ6 pic.twitter.com/9PBCJeY6H0 — Funimation (@FUNimation) January 10, 2020

In related news, the upcoming fighting title based off the epic show — My Hero Academia has recently found its release date. Titled, My Hero’s One Justice 2, players can expect to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel fighting game on March 13, 2020. Click here for the full post announcing the game’s release date.

My Hero Academia is currently airing its fourth season which can bee seen on platforms like Funimation and Crunchy Roll. Have you been keeping up with the latest season? Excited for the upcoming movie? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Funimation