DICE 2O20 Game Award Nominations Announced
2019 has officially concluded and we have officially entered award season, the time critics and fans alike recognize and acknowledge the hard work developers put into their video games.
The latest show, the DICE Awards will take place next month starting on February 11-13 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Today, the official video game nominees have been announced and features a ton of the year’s top games. To see the full lineup of games, you can learn more about them right here.
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
The most popular category has to be the Game of the Year nominees and that includes Remedy’s Control, Death Stranding, Untilted Goose Game, Disco Elysium, and Outer Wilds. The game of the year category is stacked with solid titles, which definitely makes things a bit more interesting.
The 2020 DICE Awards seems to be a very competitive show, with nominees ranging from a variety of different genres and styles. The show is set and will surely bring surprises so be sure to check back here at Gameranx for all the coverage in regards to the show.
What title are you pulling to win Game of The Year? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.
Source: DICE