DICE 2O20 Game Award Nominations Announced

2019 has officially concluded and we have officially entered award season, the time critics and fans alike recognize and acknowledge the hard work developers put into their video games.

The latest show, the DICE Awards will take place next month starting on February 11-13 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Today, the official video game nominees have been announced and features a ton of the year’s top games. To see the full lineup of games, you can learn more about them right here.

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

The most popular category has to be the Game of the Year nominees and that includes Remedy’s Control, Death Stranding, Untilted Goose Game, Disco Elysium, and Outer Wilds. The game of the year category is stacked with solid titles, which definitely makes things a bit more interesting.

The 2020 DICE Awards seems to be a very competitive show, with nominees ranging from a variety of different genres and styles. The show is set and will surely bring surprises so be sure to check back here at Gameranx for all the coverage in regards to the show.

What title are you pulling to win Game of The Year?

