Sony Unveils 2019’s Top Downloaded Games on the PS Store

2019 has been quite the year when it comes to stellar video game releases. The year had it all from Kojima’s new world of Death Stranding, Remedy’s return with Control, and the return of the Modern Warfare series.

The year has been solid, as it covered all your different gaming genre needs and today, Sony has taken to their blog to unveil the PlayStation Store’s top downloaded games of the year.

PS4 Games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 
Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 
NBA 2K19 
Grand Theft Auto V 
NBA 2K20 
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 
Madden NFL 20 
Star Wars Battlefront II 
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 
10 Days Gone 
11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 
12 Borderlands 3 
13 MLB The Show 19 
14 World War Z 
15 God of War 
16 Mortal Kombat 11 
17 Rocket League 
18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 
19 The Forest 
20 Marvel’s Spider-Man
PS VR Games
Beat Saber 
Superhot VR 
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 
Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted 
Job Simulator 
Creed: Rise to Glory 
Borderlands 2 VR 
Firewall Zero Hour 
Blood & Truth 
10 PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-Play Games
Apex Legends 
Fortnite 
Dauntless 
Realm Royale 
Brawlhalla 
Warface Live 
Don’t Even Think 
Warframe 
H1Z1: Battle Royale 
10 3 on 3 Freestyle 
DLC and Expansions
Fortnite – The Laguna Pack 
Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack 
Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack 
Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack 
Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 
Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack 
Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack 
Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 
Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack 
10 Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack

This may come as shock to some, coming in as the top downloaded video game of 2019, is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The popular multiplayer title released to an array of positive reviews claiming Call of Duty has finally made its triumphant return.

In terms of PlayStation VR, the top downloaded game of 2019 goes to Beat Saber. The rhythmic title that has players matching button prompts to create the perfect and most satisfying musical beats. The most downloaded Free to play title of 2019 is Apex Legends, the battle royale title from Respawn Entertainment. Lastly, the top downloaded DLC and Expansions goes to Fortnite’s Laguna Pack.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you surprised at the top downloaded games of 2019? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx

Source: PS Blog