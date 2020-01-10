Sony Unveils 2019’s Top Downloaded Games on the PS Store

2019 has been quite the year when it comes to stellar video game releases. The year had it all from Kojima’s new world of Death Stranding, Remedy’s return with Control, and the return of the Modern Warfare series.

The year has been solid, as it covered all your different gaming genre needs and today, Sony has taken to their blog to unveil the PlayStation Store’s top downloaded games of the year.

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 3 NBA 2K19 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 NBA 2K20 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 7 Madden NFL 20 8 Star Wars Battlefront II 9 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 10 Days Gone 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 12 Borderlands 3 13 MLB The Show 19 14 World War Z 15 God of War 16 Mortal Kombat 11 17 Rocket League 18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 19 The Forest 20 Marvel’s Spider-Man

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted 5 Job Simulator 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Borderlands 2 VR 8 Firewall Zero Hour 9 Blood & Truth 10 PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play Games 1 Apex Legends 2 Fortnite 3 Dauntless 4 Realm Royale 5 Brawlhalla 6 Warface Live 7 Don’t Even Think 8 Warframe 9 H1Z1: Battle Royale 10 3 on 3 Freestyle

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – The Laguna Pack 2 Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack 4 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack 5 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 6 Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack 7 Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack 8 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 9 Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack 10 Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack

This may come as shock to some, coming in as the top downloaded video game of 2019, is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The popular multiplayer title released to an array of positive reviews claiming Call of Duty has finally made its triumphant return.

In terms of PlayStation VR, the top downloaded game of 2019 goes to Beat Saber. The rhythmic title that has players matching button prompts to create the perfect and most satisfying musical beats. The most downloaded Free to play title of 2019 is Apex Legends, the battle royale title from Respawn Entertainment. Lastly, the top downloaded DLC and Expansions goes to Fortnite’s Laguna Pack.

Source: PS Blog