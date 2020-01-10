Madden 20 Receives New Update Which Fixes Gameplay, Franchise, and More

EA has announced a new update for Madden 20, one which adds a slew of fixes including franchise, ultimate teams, gameplay and much more.

Check out the key highlights down below:

Key Highlights

Updated ‘Run Commit’ mechanic

Global Updates

General stability & connectivity improvements

NFL Player Likeness Updates: Free Agent RB Jay Ajayi

Various commentary updates

Franchise Updates

Addressed an issue that was preventing some Cloud leagues from being able to Advance Week near the end of the regular season

Fixed an issue with the ‘Adjust Lineup’ tool preventing it from updating the team’s OVR and player-count correctly

Fixed a typo in player name in an early retirement story News post DEV NOTE: We updated the list of disallowed player names for Face of the Franchise: QB1 mode. This means that you may not be able to make a player avatar with your preferred last name when playing through the College Football Championship games. Users can change their player’s name once they are drafted onto an NFL team, where there are no naming restrictions.



Gameplay Updates

Updated ‘Run Commit’ mechanic to be more effective at stopping running plays when used toward the correct side of the run on all game styles

Fixed an issue causing the commentary to call out a Touchdown when a TD wasn’t scored, most frequently occurring during tackles right at the goal line

Fixed an issue allowing the ‘Grab-N-Go’ ability to activate on running backs during RPO plays

Fixed some issues sometimes causing players to freeze after TD celebrations

Fixed an issue allowing an exploit work-around for the ‘Ice the Kicker’ by calling a fake FG play

Playbook Updates: Fixed an issue with defensive alignment with Dime Sugar Weak vs. flipped offensive plays Fixed an issue causing zone swapping for 4-3 Even 6-1 and 46 Cub vs. Trips TE/Bunch TE Fixed an incorrect route on Gun Tight Doubles Zig Under Fixed an issue causing a frozen player on Close Z Clown/Close Z Corner DEV NOTE: We have more NFL Live AI play-calling and Playbook updates that will reflect the latest data from the end of the NFL season coming soon. Stay tuned!



Superstar KO Updates

New X-Factors added to the Superstar KO Draft Pool Lamar Jackson Nick Bosa Jamal Adams Devin McCourty Chandler Jones Amari Cooper

New Legends added to the Superstar KO Draft Pool Ed “Too Tall” Jones Brian Urlacher Andre Reed Randall Cunningham



As mentioned above, the new update tackles a variety of the game’s problems thanks to the development team taking feedback from the community. The update addresses and makes a ton of new fixes to the game, which is key to keep the community satisfied and active.

Madden 20’s new update comes in the nick of time, as more fans and players will begin to play this title as we approach playoff season in the NFL. The update is currently live on platforms and seeks to make a ton of changes. Let us know if the new update fixes more than it breaks.

Madden 20 is available on all platforms. What are your thoughts on this new update? Let us know in the comment section below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: EA Blog