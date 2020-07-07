Latest Destroy All Humans! Trailer Welcomes Players to Area 42

THQ Nordic is steadily releasing new trailers for Destroy All Humans! and this continues today with the latest trailer welcoming players to area 42.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“Now we should be able to discover what happened to Crypto-136! My scans have identified several radioactive areas in your vicinity, but there is one in particular that looks like it could be a crash site.”

The new trailer titled “Welcome to Area 42” showcases the beatiful world of Destroy All! Humans. In addition, the new trailer also reveals snippets of new gameplay footage which is looking phenomenal. Fans of the title will recall on a lot of the trailer moments as it shows off footage reminiscent of the original release.

THQ Nordic has been doing a fantastic job at marketing the upcoming remake by consistently releasing new and fun footage of the game. The last trailer looked like pure fun as the game is being showcased in an all-new trailer.

Destroy All Humans! will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 28, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: THQ Nordic Youtube