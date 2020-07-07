Halo: The Master Chief on PC Finally Brings Halo 3 to the Platform, New Trailer Released

Microsoft has released a new trailer for Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the PC platform, which focuses on the next entry to hit the platform — Halo 3.

Yes, the ending part of the epic original Halo trilogy is coming to the PC platform, and the wait isn’t too long. As the new trailer announces, Halo 3 is set to arrive for the PC on July 14th. The game will be part of the Halo Master Cheif Collection or will be sold separately for about $10 USD. This is the ending of the original trilogy developed by Bungie, so the official trilogy for Halo is finally going to be all on the PC very soon!

Check out the latest trailer for Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC down below:

Halo 3 is coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC on July 14, 2020! Now optimized for PC, prepare to finish the fight in this epic conclusion to the original trilogy on Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Microsoft Store, and Steam.

In related news, we know Microsoft is planning to detail the latest entry in the long-running franchise this Summer.

The official Halo YouTube Channel recently released a trailer and it is about a minute long and teases players with a transmission from what seems to be an enemy force. We hear the monologue of the foe which call themselves the Banished, and that they will band together until the end. Learn more about the recent teaser trailer for Halo: Infinite right here!

Halo 3 is set to arrive on the PC platform via The Master Chief Collection on July 14th. are you excited to finish the trilogy on PC? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube