Halo: Infinite Teaser Trailer Announces the Return of the Banished

The official Halo YouTube has uploaded a brand new teaser trailer for their highly anticipated entry in the long-running Xbox franchise — Halo: Infinite!

The latest trailer is about a minute long and teases players with a transmission from what seems to be an enemy force. We here the monologue of the foe call themselves the Banished, and that they will band together until the end. There’s real no evidence of who this enemy might be, but due note, that Xbox will be live-streaming an event in July, which we surely will learn more about the highly anticipated game.

Check out the teaser trailer for Halo: Infinite down below:

In related news, a couple of weeks ago we saw the developers creating some creepy electromagnetic sounds by using an old Xbox. The video was pretty cool and showcased how the electromagnetic waves from the Xbox gives this really space transmission sound to it.

Perhaps we even heard some of the electromagnetic sounds in the teaser trailer from today! Check out the developers stripping sounds from an old Xbox right here!

As for when you can expect to get Halo Infinite, the video game will be releasing this holiday season which should be alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X. However, outside of the next-generation XSX, you can still expect the game to release on the Xbox One and PC platforms.

