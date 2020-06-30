Atlus Releases 15-Minutes of Catherine: Full Body for the Nintendo Switch

Atlus has released a new YouTube video showcasing their upcoming remastered port for the Nintendo Switch — Catherine: Full Body.

The new gameplay footage is running on the Nintendo Switch, however, it is in Japanese, so for you English speaking gamers, you’re going to have to be fine with just gameplay. Catherine: Full Body released for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC last year, and now Atlus is bringing the hit classic to the Nintendo Switch. The game is filled with puzzles, different choices to impact the story, and much more.

Check out 15 minutes of Catherine: Full Body gameplay for the Nintendo Switch down below:

If you didn’t get a chance to play this game when it originally released back in 2011, this is finally your chance to do so. The newly remastered title gives players a redefined set of graphics, a ton of extra features, and much more.

Known for its crazy love story and whacky platforming action, Catherine: Full Body quickly became a cult classic for a lot of gamers. And it seems the remastered title is doing pretty well! Make sure to check out our review roundup for the remastered Catherine title right here!

Catherine Full Body is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 7th. Are you excited for the upcoming remaster? Planning on picking it up? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube