Funko Announces Two Gaming POP! Vinyl Figures for San Diego Comic-Con

Although SDCC 2020 isn’t happening in person anymore, Funko will still be releasing exclusive POP! Vinyl for the convention.

Announced in a tweet this morning, it was revealed that there will be two gaming-related Funko POP! Vinyl figures. First up is a character from Fortnite named Rippley. Second, is a two-pack with non-other than a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 pack featuring Tails and Super Silver. Check out both of the figures down below:





Traditionally, both of these items will be exclusive to the convention and retailers, but at the time of writing the release, the schedule has not been announced. Be sure to check back here at Gameranx for the latest reveals and more information where you can buy these figures.

For the first time in 50 years, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled this year due to the ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus. However, with that being said, the organizers of the event will be having a virtual con from home. All the panels will take place online and will be able to be viewed in the comfort of your own home. Read more about this news right here.

Source: Funko Twitter