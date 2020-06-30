Dreams Latest Update Brings PS VR Support [Video]

Media Molecules has released a new trailer revealing future content for Dreams, including the addition of PSVR functionality.

Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, the big news coming out of this announcement is the functionality of PSVR. This functionality has been a big request from the community. Players will be able to step in their own world with this new update, Dreams VR. While clocking in at 30-seconds, the trailer manages to muster up excitement at the sheer thought of the possibilities of Dreams VR.

The best news of it all, players won’t have to wait long for PSVR support. The new update will arrive this summer on July 22, 2020.

The awesome creations coming out of Dreams have been stunning, to say the least. Last month a new trailer has been released and tackles this idea exactly, as it showcases the different mindsets of creative storytelling. To put it simply, this is what makes Dreams special. The ability to experience a vast variety of storytelling through the power of creativity.

