San Diego Comic-Con Has Been Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

For the first time in 50 years, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled this year due to the ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus.

In a press release put out by the organizers of the event, it was announced that this year’s San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled due to the ongoing state of the world and the pandemic. Although most figured this would be the fate of the event, many including the organizers had wishful thinking that the state of the virus might have got better by the time of the event. It was also announced that SDCC 2020 will not be delayed to another time, but rather rescheduled to next year on July 22-25, 2021.

“Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year”.

The Coronavirus is responsible for terminating a variety of gaming events and film and video game productions. Thankfully, companies are figuring out a way to counter these concerns and present safe, viable alternatives. Hopefully, things make a quick turnaround and begin to move forward sooner rather than later.

The news is unfortunate and at this point becoming more and more common. However, there will be a time where this is all over and we’ll look back at this time as a society as a way to learn and grow in different and unexpected ways.

What are your thoughts on this news? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: SDCC Front Page