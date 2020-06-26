Sony Announces The Last of Us Part II Sells More than 4 Million Copies

Sony has announced that The Last of Us Part II has sold more than 4 million copies in its first week of release.

Announced on the PS Blog, Senior Vice President Eric Lempel has revealed the exciting news that The Last of Us Part II is doing very well in terms of sales. The game has pushed more than 4 million copies as of June 21. Naughty Dog has expressed their gratitude to fans and everyone who took a part in the game’s exciting release. Check out the official statement down below:

We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.

The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.

In related news, Sony released an impressive accolades trailer, one which boasts the phenomenal review scores from critics around the web. The video crew here at Gameranx has joined in on the fun and has put together a ‘Before You Buy’ video for the sequel. From no other than the one and only, Jake Baldino gives his thoughts on the latest games releasing. It’s safe to say that Naughty Dog has outdone themselves with this sequel and has somehow managed to fill the shoes of the originally released classic title.

Source: PS Blog