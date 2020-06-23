Sony Releases Impressive The Last of Us Part II Accolades Trailer

Sony has wasted no time and has already put together an accolades trailer for the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“As Ellie pursues vengeance after a traumatic event, she must confront the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.” Sony

The newly released trailer wastes no time before it makes itself abundantly clear what it’s all about. The new trailer is centered around all the critic’s positive review scores for the new title and that is made clear that the game can be considered a masterpiece. Critics are saying things like “The Last of Us Part II is a Masterpiece” from IGN and “A Sequel like no other” from GameInformer.

The video crew here at Gameranx has joined in on the fun and has put together a ‘Before You Buy’ video for the sequel. From no other than the one and only, Jake Baldino gives his thoughts on the latest games releasing. It’s safe to say that Naughty Dog has outdone themselves with this sequel and has somehow managed to fill the shoes of the originally released classic title.

Check it out down below:

The Last of Us Part II is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Source: Sony’s Youtube Channel