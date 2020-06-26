The Dark Pictures: Little Hope Gets Lengthy First Gameplay Trailer

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope has received a new lengthy gameplay trailer, one which showcases a very first look at the game in action.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The trailer as mentioned above jumps right into the gameplay. It is the Little Hope’s first look at gameplay, so it is a monumental trailer for the game’s release. In typical fashion, the player will be stranded and alone in the fog with the evil lurking in the shadows. What can possibly go wrong?

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope recently received a delay out of its original summer release and has moved into a fall release. The news broke via Twitter where CEO of SuperMassive Games, Pete Samuels revealed that due to COVID-19 precautions, the game has to be delayed. According to the post, the team has been successful in working at home, however, with the priority to keep people safe the hard decision has been made. After all said and done, this is the absolute right choice when it comes to the release of Little Hope.

Source: Bandai Namco Youtube Channel