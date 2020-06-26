One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Showcase Upcoming DLC Character — Charlotte Smoothie

Bandai Namco has announced and detailed the latest DLC character for their epic beat em’ up title — One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

The new trailer has been released on the Japanese Bandai Namco so it will be in the Japanese langue, however, we do get to see plenty of gameplay action showcasing the DLC character. If you’ve been itching for a new character, then Smoothie will be your girl. She is set to release for all platforms in Fall 2020.

Lastly, to keep viewers on their toes, the developers teased two other DLC characters as well. However, at the time of writing, there is no release window for them.

Check out the brand new trailer showcasing Charlotte Smoothie down below:

If you’re a fan of either the epic One Piece anime/manga or a fan of the beat em’ up style of the Warriors franchise, then this game is going to suit you best. The roster is brimming with loads of characters to choose from such as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and so many more.

Many reviews state the simple fun combat will have fans of this genre hooked for hours, but after long periods of playing, the game can start to feel repetitive. This game won’t be for everyone, but for those who it is designed for, will have a blast with it! Check out our review roundup for the epic beat em’ up game right here!

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Charlotte Smoothie is set to release

source: Twitter