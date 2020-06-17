The Pokemon Company Announces New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon Company has announced this morning that Pokemon Snap is back, but this time around, its something new!

Titled New Pokemon Snap, players will once again be tasked with grabbing their Nintendo Switch, camera, and looking for Pokemon scattered within the world. This new version of Pokemon Snap is inspired from the classic Nintendo 64 game, so it makes the game a little different. Players will explore lavish island life that Pokemon inhabit, from beaches to forests.

The developers released a ton of information about New Pokemon Snap, as well as some other exciting Pokemon related news!

Check out the brand new announcements for the Pokemon franchise down below:

Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokémon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex! This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover and different Pokémon to see! Photograph lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game.



Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

As there is a lot of content in the video above, the developers are leaving a lot of pivotal information out. Such as, there is no release date nor release window scheduled for the game. We do know that Bandai Namco will be developing the comeback title, but besides that, there are little to no more details. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the game closely.

New Pokemon Snap does not have an official release date as of yet. Are you excited for the ucpoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube, Twitter