Fortnite Season 3’s Trailer Goes Under the Sea With Aquaman

Fortnite’s Chapter 2: Season 3 has officially arrived and Epic Games has released a new trailer to celebrate the release.

Check it out down below:

“Get the Chapter 2 – Season 3 Battle Pass now to instantly unlock the Fade and Ocean Outfits. Also, explore the Fortilla where you can unlock Challenges and gain Battle Pass XP. Be on the lookout for Aquaman, who will splash down later in the Season.”

The new trailer quickly jumps right into the new season of content showcasing all of the new unlocks. Epic Games has revealed players can build a team of Drifters and earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks back.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 is officially underway and it opens the flood gates for many new variants in the game. One of the big changes is the ability to customize Umbrellas. Yes, players will be able to customize their own Umbrella Gliders exactly how they would like it.

In addition, players will have to make their way through the battle pass to unlock the majestic Aquaman. After multiple rumors, DC Comics’ very own Aquaman will be a new playable character in Fortnite.

What are you waiting for? Fortnite’s Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

What are your thoughts on this new season trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Fornite Twitter