Mortal Kombat 11 Receives New Ulitmate Edition, Including All Released Fighters [Video]

NeatheRealm Studios has released a new trailer For Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, one which showcases a new edition of the game.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer wastes no time, as it gets quickly to the point. In addition, The new edition is the focus of the new trailer as fans get a solid look at what will be included in this new release. All of the previous released DLC will be included in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath- Kollection which is out now.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath- Kollection is out now and will feature all of the game’s previously released DLC. The new edition will retail for $50 at most locations.

The Aftermath Expansion released last month and acted as a new story pack alongside new fighters. Robocop joins the roster of growing unique fighters including Joker, The Terminator and much more

Source: PlayStation Youtube