The PlayStation 5 Heat Required Larger Console Size

Just last week we got the reveal of the PlayStation 5. While the event promised PlayStation 5 video game titles, Sony decided to go ahead and unveil the PlayStation 5 console itself at the end giving fans a look at a rather unique design compared to previous console iterations. Sony’s take on the console was larger than the PlayStation 4 and designed more unique all due to the heat this console would produce.

Apparently, the console needed to be larger and required fins to further cool the system down. While we’ve seen statements in the past that indicated the console would be cooler overall and run quiet, the PlayStation 5 is quite a hefty platform. New details merged from Matt MacLaurin, the vice president of EX Design at PlayStation which addressed the size complaints he’s been seeing online through his LinkedIn.

According to Matt MacLaurin, the console is incredibly powerful, and to keep the system cool, the design was to make a large console that would help dissipate the heat. Just how bulky this console will really feel when it’s in our hands remains to be seen until it launches at some point this holiday season. For now, the performance claims to be snappier than the PlayStation 4 Pro and if this console does bring out more heat than the PlayStation 4, then we sure hope the design is not only able to keep the system cool but also make the system run quieter.

For now, we’re still seeing plenty of engagement online regarding the design itself. There are some who enjoy the fresh look of the PlayStation 5 while others prefer the standard look of a video game console. In the meantime, if you missed out on the grand PlayStation 5 video game lineup reveal, then check out our recap post right here.

Source: VG247