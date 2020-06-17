Naughty Dog Teases Dynamic PS4 Theme for Users Who Pre-Order The Last of Us Part 2

Naughty Dog’s highly anticipated title is only a couple of days away and fans are completely ready to get their hands on the game!

To keep fans happy with TLoU Part 2 news, the developers released a sneak peek at the upcoming dynamic theme for the PS4. This theme will be available for everyone who is picking up The Last of Us Part 2 Digital deluxe, Special, Collector Edition or Ellie Edition of the game. The sneak peek at the dynamic theme is pretty awesome to be honest and I am glad I secured a premium version of the game!

Check out the tease of for The Last of Us Part 2 Dynamic theme down below:

Picking up the #TheLastofUsPartII Digital Deluxe, Special, Collector's, or Ellie Edition versions of the game on Friday? Here's a quick peek at the PS4 Dynamic Theme that comes included, featuring stunning portraits by the one and only @alicexz!



Details: https://t.co/O1rMdkrcnu pic.twitter.com/XpF6CxRJQy — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 15, 2020

In related news, in order to continue the excitement for the release, Sony has put out a new video with The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, who shares what The Last of Us means to him.

In the new video, Chandler Riggs gives his thoughts on the Last of Us and how it holds a special place to him. In fact, Chandler finished the main storyline and instantly played it again because it was that good. A lot of the fans can relate and understand exactly what this video is all about, as the game has affected the lives of many in many ways. Make sure to check out the newly released video right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release this Friday, June 18th exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Are you excited for the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter