The Walking Dead Star, Chandler Riggs Shares What The Last of Us Means to Him

The Last of Us Part II is on the way and fans’ excitement is at an all-time high.

In order to continue the excitement for the release, Sony has put out a new video with The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, who shares what The Last of Us means to him.

Check out the video down below:

In this new video, Chandler Riggs gives his thoughts on the Last of Us and how it holds a special place to him. In fact, Chandler finished the main storyline and instantly played it again because it was that good. A lot of the fans can relate and understand exactly what this video is all about, as the game has affected the lives of many in many ways.

Naturally, Chandler Riggs is over the moon excited for the sequel, The Last of Us Part II, which releases later this week. The sequel has been receiving positive scores left and right and is currently sitting at 96 percent on Metacritic.

Source: PlayStation Youtube