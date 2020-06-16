Persona 4: Golden – How To Unlock The Golden Ending | True Ending Guide

Persona 4: Golden just dropped on PC. It’s now available on Steam — seemingly out of nowhere — and a whole bunch of players can finally play through what many believe is the best of the Persona series. It’s a game about making friends and fighting monsters, and if you’re aiming to get the best ending possible, it’s pretty tricky if you don’t know exactly what to do.

Here, we’ll break down all the steps you absolutely must follow to get the ‘Golden’ ending. This secret ending was added in the revamped version of Persona 4, the original game didn’t have a true ending like this — but seeing as this is the only version available on PC, it’s the only one that matters.

Getting the best ending is important for wimps like me that can’t deal with bittersweet stories. I just want everyone to be happy! If that’s what you want, here’s how to get it done.

To get the best ending, you need to follow some very specific steps. I’ll try to avoid spoilers as much as possible — make sure to save often incase you accidentally fail to fulfill any of these requirements.

Step #1 : Max out Marie’s Social Link. This is 100% required. While not required, maxing out Adachi’s Social Link is very helpful.

Step #2 : Select the right dialogue options on Dec. 3rd. Save before December 3rd! You need to select the follow options exactly. “Wait a second here…” “We’re missing something.” “… true feelings.” “Something’s been bothering me.” “We’re missing something…” “Calm the hell down!”

After selecting the correct options, you'll be given a choice to select the culprit. Make sure to select the correct culprit! It can only be one.

Step #3: At the end of the game, you’ll talk to each Social Link and say goodbye. Talk to everyone, and don’t leave — visit June’s.

If all the previous steps were completed, you’ll get the ‘Golden’ ending. Enjoy the best available ending in the game!