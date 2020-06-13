Atlus Announces Persona 4: Golden for PC; Available Today

Atlus has taken to Twitter today to announce that their critically acclaimed JRPG title, Persona 4: Golden, is coming to the PC Platform!

The best news about this announcement, is that the JRPG title is now available to purchase via the Steam storefront! Yes, if you never got around to playing Persona 4: Golden, this will be the time to do so as it is one of the best JRPG titles in the last decade. The announcement which was made on twitter by Atlus, included an awesome new trailer that will hype you up!

Check out the official announcement from Atlus down below:

The Midnight Channel is back, and this time it’s on PC. Persona 4 Golden is available now on Steam!



Get the game for $19.99 or return to Inaba in style with the Digital Deluxe Edition.#P4Ghttps://t.co/LrQ3HKaMQr pic.twitter.com/epuL6KZmyL — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 13, 2020

Persona is a long running franchise for Atlus, and it is debatetly one of their best properties. Persona 5 had a lot of anticipation due to the epic franchise’s predecessor — Persona 4.

The Golden aspect of the game was originally only released for the PlayStation Vita, but it has now made its way to the PC. As I mentioned before, if you never had the chance to play this game, you will not want to miss out on it, as it is one of the best!

Persona 4: Golden is now available for the PC platfrom as well as the PS Vita. Are you excited about the newly released title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter