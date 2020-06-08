Don’t Expect Cyberpunk 2077 For Google Stadia At Launch

When it comes to 2020 there are more than a few video game titles that were incredibly anticipated. One of the most anticipated video game titles coming out that has plenty of people talking is Cyberpunk 2077. The RPG title being developed by CD Projekt Red is something that’s been in the works for years now and while we are just a few months away before we’re able to get the game, it looks like if you were planning to pick the game up on Google Stadia then you’ll be waiting a bit longer.

For a good, while now we know that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to come out for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. That has since changed to reflect next-generation platforms, however, it looks like we are going to see Cyberpunk 2077 get held back for the Google Stadia platform. It was confirmed in a press release that stated the game would see a launch within the September month of this year but only for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

We’re not sure if there is a particular reason why the game wouldn’t see a release for Google Stadia at launch but it does seem that it will see a release on the platform before the end of 2020. Still, Google Stadia seems to have been dealing with some problems, to begin with. We’re not seeing much marketing for this service which is certainly rare, plus the initial announcement for Google Stadia was met with plenty of confusion as most saw Google Stadia as a Netflix-style service but for video games which that was obviously not the case.

For now, if you want to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 at launch then you’ll need to do so on one of the other major platforms. Again, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source: IGN