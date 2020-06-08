Rumor: Harry Potter RPG Release Expected June 2021, Formal Announcement Coming Soon

This time of the year is filled with exciting game announcements and with that comes a ton of rumored leaks that could turn out to be completely false.

The latest rumor to storm the internet is centered around WB Games rumored Harry Potter RPG title. There has been leaks about this game for quite some time now, and with yet another leak coming out, it makes it seem more believable, however, as always we should take rumors/leaks with a grain of salt.

The leak comes from Reddit where a WB Marketing Salesperson has detailed some news about the game. They state that the game is expected to release sometime around June 2021, and that a formal announcement is set to debut before this August. And the game is apparently titled Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy.

Check out the full detailed leaked rumor for the supposed Harry Potter RPG down below:

I work for WB Marketing. They plan this year to show off this game among others. Here is what I know about the game. It won’t be called Harry Potter anything.

Instead it’s called Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy

You get to customize your character. It’s not super detailed but the models look good. Male or Female. You are a 5th Year Student at Hogwarts who transfers from another Wizard School (I don’t know why but it’s a major plot detail later in the game). You play through all the way until graduation and then in your first year as an Auror? You also get to determine if your character is muggle born, pure blood or half blood. That decision will provide unique dialogue and minor quest options. Based on decisions you make regarding your character in the creation screen determines the house you get sorted in at Hogwarts. Each of the four houses has a unique quest line. However regardless of the house you are in you can’t side with the villain. That doesn’t mean you will make good decisions all the time. We were told that there are major moments in the game that can result in the deaths of important characters based on your decisions. Game takes place after Harry Potter series and after his children go to and graduate from Hogwarts. Was told main antagonist is not Voldemort level but is formidable and a former Death Eater. There are multiple antagonists in the game. Expectations for multiple sequels. Your character has a set last name that everyone will call him/her by. Multiple book characters make appearances however they are keeping this under wraps. Expect Harry Potter to make an appearance at some point. Skill tree is robust. Five Different branches to focus your characters magical abilities as well as perks that can unlock after X amount of points in a tree. We were shown a perk that allows your character to slow combat for a brief moment. Another perk that allowed you to control monsters for a certain amount of time.There is also Good/Evil points. If you veer towards evil you can learn more powerful spells. However you cannot learn any of the major forbidden ones unfortunately . There is classroom “assignments” that have difficult puzzles which can provide significant bonuses to your character. Story and combat are a slow burn but we were told the game builds up to some insane moments. Combat is fluid but relies on timing and tactics. You cannot button mash and win. Your character also has so much energy at any given time. You fight other wizards, creatures, etc. There is also a duel system for rivals. In non missions your character doesn’t reload from a previous save instead wakes up in the infirmary with some temporary negative effects. A reimagined version of the Nemesis system used in the Shadow of Mordor games is in this one. It’s not as robust as those games in terms of quantity but instead is very detailed on the few rivals it generates. It creates rivals for your character. The main rival is randomly generated via this system. He/she will be unique to each play-through however voiced by the same voice actors. This rival can be beaten, killed or made an ally based on decisions you make in the game. Lots of exploring. Four different hubs that are extremely detailed and offer lots of npcs, interactions, secrets and quests. Hogwarts, Hogsmead, and The Ministry are the three I know of. Not sure of what the fourth one is. Most of the game takes place in Hogwarts. However you will have missions in some surprising locations and the end game takes place in London when you work for the Ministry. Game gets extremely dark and is not made for children so it won’t be a super kid friendly game. This game is more for the fans who read the books and are now older. Expect an T or possibly M rating for he violence and dark themes. Quidditch is in the game and it’s very detailed. You can play every year. House points are in the game. A Card game is also there and we were told is as detailed as Gwent. You play as a different character at some point in the game. I believe it’s the main antagonist but I don’t know. It’s only for a few missions and the developers said will be very fun and have a big surprise. Missions as the Auror were inspired by LA Noires investigations. However there isn’t many not sure if the actual amount. There are romance options. Your character can actually marry someone and they will be your spouse in the end game. There are also companions that go on missions with you and you can command.

Expect a trailer and then gameplay before August. Game is expected to be released around June of 2021.

The Reddit user notes that an announcement of some sort will debut before August, so we will see relatively soon if they are stating the truth or not. However, like all rumors, I’d suggest taking it with a grain of salt, until further evidence is provided.

Would you like to see a Harry Potter RPG title? Let us know what you think about the latest rumored leaks down below!

