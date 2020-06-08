New Behind the Scenes Video Shows the Production of Iron Man VR

Ahead of its release next month, Iron Man VR has received a brand new video showing the behind the scenes production of the game.

Check out the new trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the newly released video is all about the making of Iron Man VR. The video is about 2 minutes and 30 seconds long it gives players an extensive look at the developer’s thought process when creating this game. It is no easy feat to try to recreate the iconic superhero in the form of a VR title, however, developers Studio Camouflaj nailed it with the physics, visuals, and fun gameplay mechanics.

Announced earlier this year, Marvel and Sony will be bringing you the experience of a lifetime and will finally allow you to become Iron man through the power of the PSVR. Not many details have been given when originally announced, however, Payton has returned and with some great news! Make sure to check out the recently released behind the scenes footage for Iron Man VR right here!

After receiving multiple delays, Iron Man VR is finally back on track and will release this summer on July 3, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube