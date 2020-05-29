PS5 Games Seemingly Not Playable On PS4

When it comes to the Xbox Series X, there’s a big focus to bring out video game titles that are compatible for both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. We already know that for the next few years, there won’t be any exclusives from Microsoft’s first-party studios that will release games strictly for the Xbox Series X. Instead, it will be video games that are compatible for both the current-generation console platform along with the next-generation console release. That particular feature is being dubbed Smart Delivery by Microsoft, but it looks like we won’t see something similar on the PlayStation 5.

There’s a lot of unknowns for the PlayStation 5 and we’re finally going to get an event next week that will focus on the next-generation video game title releases. Still, for those wondering if Sony will deliver a similar service to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan comments on where the focus should be with developers. That focus is apparently set on the next-generation platform where the developers can get the full use out of the different features and attributes of the console.

“We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features.”

So while it may seem that Sony’s first-party studios may not deliver exclusives for both generation consoles, we could still see some third-party studios offer two versions of video games at least for the next few years. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what all features will come with the PlayStation 5 that would hopefully entice consumers to make the purchase.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz