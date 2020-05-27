Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season Four Set for June 3rd, Watch New Teaser Here

A brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer has been released, one which catches players up with the story and reveals the start date for the next season.

Check it out down below:

Yes, you heard that correct. Season Four will kick off on June 3, 2020, and fans can expect to receive new content including the arrival of Captain Price as a new playable operator. As of right now, the details are scarce, however, fans can expect new details to surface as we approach the release.

In related news, earlier this week a new leak suggests that Call of Duty 2020 will take place in the Cold War era. In addition, the game is also supposed to set in the Black Ops franchise which is very intriguing. Nonetheless, none of these leaks have been verified, so take it with a grain of salt. Read our full story here.

Season Four comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone on June 3, 2020. Stay here at Gameranx for the latest details about the upcoming season.

Source: PlayStation Youtube