Rumors Suggest Call of Duty 2020 Will Take Place In Cold War

The Call of Duty franchise has had an installment release into the market yearly. We know that an installment is coming out this year but we’re still left wondering just what this next game will take players. There’s a lot of unknowns at the moment such as the developer responsible for the game and where it will land with the various sub-series attached to the IP. This franchise is no stranger to leaks and rumors as well. Recently, there have been reports going out suggesting that this next installment to the Call of Duty IP will be set in the Black Ops series.

According to Eurogamer the next Call of Duty video game will be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which was apparently confirmed by their sources. The Black Ops series has been beloved for years and while the original installment took players to the 1960s, we could see this series go back even further. This wouldn’t be too much of a shock, as the game series has started to dive back to their roots. We’ve seen Call of Duty: World War II along with a reboot of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series.

Currently, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the latest installment to the series which came out in 2018, though that installment doesn’t feature a single-player campaign. Instead, the development studio decided to drop a campaign in favor of a multiplayer experience. If this report and rumors are believed to be true, then we could see Call of Duty: Black Ops go back and deliver a storyline for players especially since the game will be taking place surrounding the Cold War.

Again, these are just rumors and reports right now as nothing official has been confirmed. We’re sure that an official announcement will be coming soon in order to alert fans what they can expect next. This installment could even see some content make its way onto the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone. For now, all we can do is wait and see if an official teaser trailer is released giving us a bit more insight on what to expect.

