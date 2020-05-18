The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game is Having a Free Trial Period Until May 21

WB Games has taken to Twitter to announce that The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game will be free for a limited time.

Starting today players will be able to download The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game and try the game out for free. The free trial period will be available on most platforms including Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It is key to remember that the trial period will conclude on May 21, 2020, so be sure to make good use of the trial.

Do your part while playing with friends and family. Download The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until May 21! #playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/2LKpqObT3V — WB Games (@wbgames) May 15, 2020

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video will be having a free trial period until May 21.

In related news, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga received a brand new release date after being scheduled for a summer release. The bundled title will now release on October 20, 2020. Read more about this news here and check out the game’s stunning artwork here.

Source: WB Games Twitter