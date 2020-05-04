LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Receives Stunning new Key Artwork

In honor of National Star Wars Day, new key artwork for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been unveiled.

Revealed in a blog entry, the stunning new artwork blends all nine films into one awesome frame and quite honestly it’s stunning to look at. Alongside the artwork, new developers’ commentary has been unveiled in an extensive new interview. Jonathan Smith, head of production and strategic director at TT Games, revealed that the plans for this title were always going to be big. Here’s his exact word for the upcoming project.

“It was absolutely thrilling to get that reaction at E3. We’d been working so hard on the game, in secret; falling in love with it — and it was both a relief and a moment of huge celebration to find that we’d been heading in the right direction.” Jonathan Smith, Head of Production and Strategic Director at TT Games

The upcoming title packs all nine films into one bundle and offers a fresh new take on the classic titles that kickstarted the LEGO games. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is expected to arrive in 2020 with no precise release date announced as of the time of writing.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for the release of this title? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing

Source: Star Wars Blog