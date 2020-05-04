Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How To Solve Rover’s Maze | Special May Day Event Guide

Added in the new 1.2.0 Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Rover makes a very special appearance for May Day. Rover, the travelling cat that used to appear in previous games as a travel buddy, didn’t originally appear in New Horizons — his role was replaced by Timmy and Tommy Nook. The memorable cat critter is back, and you’ve only got a few days to visit him and earn his exclusive briefcase.

The May Day event is running from May 1st to May 7th, and celebrates Earth Day! During this time, you can complete special daily challenges to earn bonus NookMiles, and every player gets a free ticket to a special challenge island that’s packed with bonuses. You can find 9 Bell Vouchers to fill your bank coffers, and a unique briefcase item if you’re able to find Rover. Navigating the maze is tough, so here’s a few tips to help you.

Rover’s Island is a special island that is only available between May 1st and May 7th. To access Rover’s Island, just talk to Tom Nook. Go to the airport, and you’ll find a special May Day ticket waiting for you. Take a ride, and you’ll find a randomized island maze that’s packed with devious puzzles.

To unlock every corner of the maze, you’ll need to craft and utilize a variety of tools. If you get stuck, call the island Rescue Service to reset the island and try again. For this trip, you’ll have to leave everything behind.













How To Solve The May Day Maze:

Grab the Shovel and use it to dig up the shrub blocking the way to the fruit to the left of the tree.

Eat the fruit, and use your new power to dig up the tree with your shovel

Go north, and circle the area to find wood, tree branches, and stones. You’ll also find a Worn Axe.

You only have three swings with the Worn Axe! Use it on the northwest tree blocking an area with two fruit and a tree branch. Cut down the tree, and grab the fruit + tree branch.

Go back to the southwest corner and eat a fruit. Use the shovel to smash the rock, and grab the fruit + DIY recipes.

Eat another fruit to remove the tree blocking the DIY workbench! Now craft both recipes you just picked up — the Flimsy Axe and the Axe. Go get an Iron Ore piece from behind the rock in the center of the maze. Again, eat up a fruit and use the shovel. You should still have 1 fruit left to break the rock.



We’re almost done now! With your new Axe, travel back to the west area where the Iron Ore was located. You’ll also want to grab the two fruit in the center of the maze. Just cut down the tree with your axe.



Return to the Iron Ore spot, and cut down the tree. Follow the path up to a fruit and three more trees — cut your way through to finally reach Rover!

Rover will congratulate you for solving his maze, and he’ll give you a unique briefcase gift. But what about those three extra fruit we have? You can use those to acquire a bunch of Bell Vouchers! Each Bell Voucher can be sold for 3,000 Bells. Not bad, right?

4 Bell Vouchers are just to the left of Rover. Dig up the shrub blocking them.

5 Bell Vouchers are found in the southwest corner of the maze. To reach them, dig up the shrubs by the tree near Rover, and follow the outer-maze path all the way around. Eat all three extra fruit and smash through the rocks with your shovel to get them!

You’ll find all your prizes waiting for you in your mailbox back home. Now you can celebrate the season in style.