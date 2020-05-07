LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage Receives New Fall Release Date

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s release date has been seemingly revealed in a new video uploaded onto the official Star Wars youtube channel.

In a new video blog that recaps the Star Wars Day news at the 1:43 timestamp, it has been revealed that the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released this fall on October 20, 2020. Whether or not this was intentional or not, this is a new release date, as it was previously slated for a summer release.

In related news, earlier this week LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga received stunning new key artwork that combines all nine films into one picture. It’s phenomenal. Read more about the news right here.

The upcoming title packs all nine films into one bundle and offers a fresh new take on the classic titles that kickstarted the LEGO games. As of now, fans can expect the upcoming title to release this fall, however, that can change at any time.

Source: Star Wars Youtube 1:43