The Crew 2: Hobbies Update Brings New Vehicles, Over 300 Challenges, and Much More; Watch New Trailer Here

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for their critically acclaimed racing title — The Crew 2. The new trailer focuses on the upcoming update — Hobbies.

As the new trailer depicts, the update will bring a ton of rewards, unlockables, and much more. The minute long trailer showcases some of the new stuff that will be featured in the new update, which is set to release on all platforms later this month on May 27th.

Check out the new The Crew 2: Inner Drive – Hobbies Update trailer down below:

Trailer Description:

The all-new Hobbies game mode will be available as a free update to The Crew 2 this month! Are you a self-proclaimed Collector? Maxed vehicles, maxed followers, maxed parts…the glass can only be full to the brim. Score exclusive Collector rewards and more when Hobbies arrives May 27.

In related news, Ubisoft has recently announced that they will be holding their very own Ubisoft Forward Event in July. Titled Ubisoft Forward, the publisher plans to bring some exciting news about their upcoming games and details about their games running on the next generation of consoles.

The announcement was formally announced on Twitter where the company stated that you will not want to miss the event as they plan on showcasing new exclusive game news, reveals, and more! Learn more about the Ubisoft Forward right here!

The Hobbies update is set to arrive to The Crew 2 later this month on May 27th. Are you excited for the upcoming new update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube