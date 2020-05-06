Microsoft Reveals Latest Wave of Titles Heading to Xbox Game Pass in May

Microsoft has taken to Xbox Wire to detail the new wave of titles heading to the console’s Xbox Game Pass.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Day Z, Fractured Minds, and Final Fantasy IX will be all added to the service in the month of May. As per usual when it comes to new releases on Xbox platforms, Microsoft releases title strategically to allow players to have time to try out all the new titles. Be sure to check out down below when each title releases.

New titles coming to Xbox Game Pass Service (Console):

DayZ ([email protected]) – May 7

Red Dead Redemption 2 – May 7

Final Fantasy IX – May 14

Fractured Minds ([email protected]) – May 19

The future looks bright for Xbox Gamepass, as Microsoft is constantly bringing new titles to the service. The latest marquee title is Red Dead Redemption 2 which is a seller on its very own. This comes as particularly exciting news as Red Dead Redemption is pegged as one of the generation’s best titles with 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores. With its dense narrative to its stunning visuals, Rockstar’s latest title certainly does not disappoint.

Unfortunately, with the arrival of Rockstar’s latest title to service, it has been announced that Grand Theft Auto V will be leaving on the day Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives. Check out down below which titles are leaving in the month of May:

Titles Leaving Xbox Game Pass Xbox Game Pass:

May 7

Grand Theft Auto V

May 15

Black Desert

Doom

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Survive

The Banner Saga

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

What are your thoughts on this new wave of titles? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire