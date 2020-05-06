Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How To Get Isabelle To Join Your Desert Island | Town Hall Guide

The iconic Isabelle is everyone’ favorite resident, and she isn’t available right from the start like in other Animal Crossing adventures. You’ll have to get a whole lot of stuff done before Isabelle becomes a permanent — and incredibly useful — resident on your deserted island. Here I’ll go through everything you need to know about Isabelle.

Isabelle gets a little upgrade this time around. There’s a whole lot she can do for you, including sharing that all-important advice you need to improve your island and increase the star rating. She offers other services; island flag, island theme, and fixing any problems your villages might learn from naughty villagers on other islands. She’s a real helper, and getting her puts you on the path to completing the ‘main’ section of the game!

Isabelle won’t arrive on your island until you’ve constructed the permanent Resident Services building — the Town Hall! It takes a lot of hard work to build the enhanced building, and Isabelle will arrive to help you manage your fully-featured village alongside Tom Nook.

To invite Isabelle, you’ll need to construct the permanent Resident Services building on your island. That doesn’t happen until the following requirements are met:

Resident Services – Level 2 Building To upgrade the Resident Services building, you’ll need to complete the following quests. Build the Museum Build the Nook’s Cranny store. Invite 3 guests from 3 Mystery Islands and construct their houses.



After you’ve built all three houses and the new residents have moved in, talk to Tom Nook to upgrade the Resident Services tent. Like always, it takes a day to complete — and when you get back, you’ll find Isabelle and tons of new features.

Isabelle will give you a massive new assignment; improving your island’s star rating! By placing furniture around the island, cleaning it up, and making sure it’s plenty interesting with lots of nice nature, you’ll slowly enhance your total island star rating. Once you reach Level 3, you’ll bring K.K. Slider to the island. And even better? You’ll get the powerful terraforming app, allowing you to reshape your island completely.

It all begins with Isabelle. So bring her in, quick!