Iconic Scene from Film “The Room” Gets Hilariously Recreated in Dreams

Users in Dreams have been creating some of the most iconic moments from different films and games and today that continues with the creation of the memorable scene from the cult classic film, The Room.

Check it out down below:

The scene comes from writer and director of The Room, Tommy Wiseau who posted it onto his twitter account showcasing it to the world. The short ten-second clip recreates the iconic scene from the movie in which the lead, Johnny arrives at the rooftop angry and hilariously transitions to say hi to Mark. The clip is picking up some traction even got the attention of developers Media Molecules to respond to it.

Users in Dreams have been creating awesome stuff in the game with the latest being the recreation of the Clicker from The Last of Us. Dreams have been bringing a ton of tools to creative gamers and aspiring game developers alike. The latest Clicker art is definitely worth checking out! Read our full story here.

Dreams is a major success and have been a hit between fans and critics alike. Media Molecule is known for creating super immersive games that give players the tools to allow their wildest imaginations to run wild and with Dreams that couldn’t be more true. Reviews for the game are calling the title an once in a generation title, filled with breathtaking moments and endless possibilities. Check out the accolades trailer for the game right here!

Source: Tommy Wiseau Twitter account