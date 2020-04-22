Ubisoft is Currently Offering an 8 Hour Free Trial for The Division 2 Across All Platforms

Ubisoft has announced that The Division 2 will have a free 8 hour trial across all platforms starting today.

The trial period begins today and will allow players to dig 8 hours into the game before having to purchase the full title. If you enjoyed your time with the game, Ubisoft notes that if you purchase the title all progress will be transferred to the main game.

If you have thought about trying The Division 2, now is your chance!

Access 8 hours of playtime, including the Story Campaign and progress your agent up to level 8 through in-game activities.

Take back Washington D.C. from hostile factions, alone or in co-op with your friends.

Customise your agent, improve your weapons, gear, and skills.

If you haven’t played the original and are new to the franchise, don’t fret as Gameranx has you covered with an entry of ‘Before You Buy’, where Jake Baldino gives his thoughts on the latest games releasing. The Division 2 is a worthy sequel in a lot of ways however, the most pivotal one is balance. Everything is balanced as all things should be and the sequel leans into this aspect.

The free trial is now available across all platforms with the exception of Stadia where it is not available at this moment in time.

Source: Ubisoft