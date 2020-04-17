Deadpool and The X-Force are Reunited in Fortnite’s Latest Action-Packed Trailer

Fortnite’s playable character roster is about to get expanded as Deadpool’s elite group of soldiers, The X-Force, has arrived in the game.

Check out the new trailer down below:

Psylocke, Domino, and Cable (AKA X-Force) will join their friend Deadpool in Fortnite as they are currently available on the item shop. All three skins will be available on the item shop for a limited time, while Deadpool can be unlocked through completing challenges.

In related news, Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 2 has been delayed. However, there are some silver linings with this unfortunate news. In lieu of the new Season being delayed, Epic Games plans on adding “lots of new content” to the current season. Multiple game updates, new challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises are in the pipeworks. until June.

After waiting several weeks, we finally have the Deadpool skin and you can get it free just as long as you own the Battle Pass and complete the series of challenges. There are actually quite a few challenges you’ll need Sto complete as well in order to acquire the Deadpool skin. All of the past seven weeks’ worth of challenges need to have been completed along with the two new challenges that are available to go through today.

Source: PS Youtube