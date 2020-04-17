Square Enix Releases Episode 5 of Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Discusses the Game’s Graphics

Square Enix has released another inside episode where the developers discuss the development process for the highly anticipated title — Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The publisher has been pretty good with releasing these inside looks at the game, and today’s video is focused around the graphics. IF you have yet to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake, oh boy you are missing out then. FF7 Remake is absolutely stunning and one of the best looking games this generation.

Now pair these beautiful graphics with the awesome story of Final Fantasy 7 and throw in a high octane fighting mechanic, you’ll have a Game of the Year contender title on your hands.

Check out the latest episode of Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake down below:

Bringing together interviews with the game’s creators, artists and developers, Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE gives an exclusive look at some of the secrets behind the creation of one of the most anticipated videogames of all time. The final video in the series focuses on the visual design in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and features interviews with renowned developers including:

Yoshinori Kitase (Producer)

Tetsuya Nomura (Director & Concept Design)

Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming)

Masaaki Kazeno (Character Modelling Director)

Hiroyuki Nagatsuka (Lead Animator)

Hiroyuki Yamaji (Battle Animation Director)

In related news, as you can tell, this is the third entry in the mini series; Episode one is a little different as it focuses on the developers that have brought the game to life, and creating a re-imagined world for an iconic game like FF7 is no easy feat.

If you want to check out episode one of the minis series, click here! Episode 2 changes up as well, as it focuses on the game’s story and characters, check it out here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now available for the PlayStation 4. Have you picked up the critically acclaimed game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube