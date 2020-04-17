Streets of Rage 4 Officially Launches On April 30

Streets of Rage 4 is coming and as a fan of the original series years ago, I couldn’t be more thrilled. Developers LizardCube and Guard Crush Games are handling the game which they are offering a slightly different aesthetic feel. However, this is still looking like the classic side-scrolling beat ‘em up a title which we can’t wait to get our hands on. So far we know that this game will take place ten years after the events of Streets of Rage 3 where apparently the city is in need to be cleaned up from its thugs and corruption once again.

What you may find of interest is the official release date. After waiting a good while now, the upcoming beat ‘em up title finally has a release date and it’s April 30, 2020. This game is coming out sooner than expected so if you can hold out a little more than a week, you can enjoy this new installment alone or with a friend. Just remember to practice your social distancing.

Likewise, a new trailer has dropped that not only highlights the release date for Streets of Rage 4 but also showcases the Battle Mode. This will let you battle against all kinds of thugs. Once again, Streets of Rage 4 will be launching on April 30, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms. While you wait for the game to finally release on the marketplace, you can check out the latest trailer for the game featured up above.









Source: YouTube