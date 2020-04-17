Dead By Daylight Now Available On Mobile Devices 

If you played and enjoyed Friday The 13th: The Game then you’ll enjoy Dead by Daylight. This video game was developed by Behavior Interactive and previously released on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One consoles. For the most part, players are in a 1v4 game where four players are left in a hurry to escape a killer that’s loose on the map.

The group must work together and attempt to elude the killer despite having the odds against them. There are also a handful of different cinematic killers featured within the game such as villains from the Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, along with Saw franchises.

It’s become quite a popular game to enjoy and while it’s available on the latest gaming platforms, we can add mobile to that list. A mobile port of the game is now available to enjoy on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Overall, the game is essentially the same as the full version as players can expect the same asymmetric survival horror experience that’s just outfitted to play on the mobile counterpart.

Those of you who have previously enjoyed Dead by Daylight may know that the title features plenty of crossover characters and licensed DLC. Some of that DLC content is also featured right in the mobile game port as well. We imagine that if there are enough players actively enjoying the game then you’ll also see more DLC and content get pushed to the mobile port as well.

For now, you can simply download the game and enjoy it for free. Otherwise, if you would like to check the mobile trailer you can do so right above.









Source: YouTube