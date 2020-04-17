Bandai Namco Announces Jump Force for the Nintendo Switch, New Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has announced today a surprise that many anime fans are going to like; Jump Force is heading towards the Nintendo Switch!

Yes, the Nintendo Switch will be receiving the epic anime fighting title — Jump Force. This is awesome news, as I believe this game would work pretty nicely on the Switch, the only concern I have is the game’s performance. With Jump Force being pretty ambitious for the PS4 and Xbox One, I am curios to see how the game runs on the Switch.

The new trailer showcases the game on the Nintendo Switch, but until we see raw footage of the game on the console, we don’;t really know how it will look. The new trailer does look pretty good though, showcasing a slew of characters, epic fights and more!

Check out the official announcement trailer down below:

Trailer Description:

Team up with Goku, #Naruto, Luffy & more of your favorite manga characters, to save our world! JUMP FORCE Deluxe Edition for the #NintendoSwitch will arrive in 2020!

In related Jump Force news, Bandai Namco has announced today the latest upcoming DLC character to join the epic fighting title — Shoto Todoroki!

Yes, yet another My Hero Academia character has joined the fight and it is no other then Shoto Todoroki. This is a very nice addition to the ever growing list of playable characters. If you want to learn more about Todoroki, as well as check out the brand new announcement trailer, click here!

Jump Force is without an official release date for the Nintendo switch, but stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following updates from Bandai Namco closely. Are you happy to see the epic fighting game arrive on Nintendo Swithc? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube