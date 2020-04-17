Jump Force Receives DLC Character Pack 2, Shoto Todoroki First DLC Character Joining Spring 2020

Bandai Namco has announced today the latest upcoming DLC character to join the epic fighting title — Shoto Todoroki!

Yes, the first character to join the ever growing list of playable characters in the Character Pack 2, is Shoto Todoroki from the My Hero Academia franchise. In addition to the new announcement, we received a new trailer of Shoto in action, however, there is no release date for the character.

Check out the official Shoto Todoroki trailer down below:

The battle is heating up with Todoroki’s arrival to #JumpForce! Power up your quirk to freeze your opponent and help return order to our world!

In related Jump Force news, Bandai Namco has announced today a surprise that many anime fans are going to like; Jump Force is heading towards the Nintendo Switch!

The new trailer showcases the game on the Nintendo Switch, but until we see raw footage of the game on the console, we don’;t really know how it will look. The new trailer does look pretty good though, showcasing a slew of characters, epic fights and more! Learn more about Jump Force on the Nintendo Switch right here!

Shoto Todoroki will be the first part of Character Pack DLC 2. No release date is set, but he will release in Spring of 2020. Are you excited to Shoto arrive in Jump Force. Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube