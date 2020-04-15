April 2020’s Humble Bundle Offers Three Tiers of 2K Titles

A new Humble Bundle has been revealed and offers a variety of 2K titles featuring titles like WWE 2K20, NBA 2K20, and Bioshock The Collection.

In a new Humble Bundle offer, it was announced that this month’s theme will be all about couch co-op, 2K Games. The current offer splits into three different tiers all divided by prices and titles. The beauty of the Humble Bundle is the choice is up to you. You can pay what you want and receive the titles that reflect it. All payments go to charity and this month will go to International Medical Corps.

Tier 1: $1 OR MORE

The Darkness II

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Carnival Games® VR

Spec Ops: The Line

Tier 2: PAY MORE THAN THE AVERAGE OF $11.66 TO ALSO UNLOCK!

The Golf Club™ 2019 featuring PGA TOUR

BioShock: The Collection

Sid Meier’s Civilization® III: Complete

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Tier 3: PAY $20 OR MORE TO ALSO UNLOCK!

NBA 2K20

WWE 2K20

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition

Borderlands Game of The Year Enhanced

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Last month’s offer Humble Bundle’s Conquer COVID-19 bundle features $1,071 worth of games and ebooks for just $30. You of course can donate more than $30 dollars, but the minimum requirement is set at 30 and you will have access to so many great things! And as I mentioned above, 100% of profits will go to charity.

This month’s Humble Bundle offer has a value of $494.87 and will be available for two weeks. What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be picking up any titles? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Humble Bundle