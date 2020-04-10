Square Enix Showcases PC Gameplay Footage For Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Currently, the game is only available on PS4.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was teased and showcased for several years now. Fortunately, the game is available to be enjoyed today and if you were in select markets then you may have already been enjoying the game ahead of the worldwide release. This was of course due to the coronavirus proving to be an obstacle for Square Enix when it came time to start shipping out game units to those particular markets which ultimately meant that the game was forced to get sent out earlier than expected.

At any rate, the video game may be enjoyed by PlayStation 4 gamers worldwide right now, but that doesn’t mean the game is going to stay a PlayStation 4 exclusive. The exclusivity is seemingly just a year-long and then other platform releases will come into play. One of those may just be the PC platform after a new video was uploaded showcasing a thank you from Square Enix for those that patiently waited for the game’s release.

While the video was uploaded on Sony’s PlayStation YouTube channel and its centered towards the PlayStation 4 release of the game, it was noted during a section of gameplay footage that the source from this video came from the PC platform. Additionally, at the end of the video, it was noted that the game is available first on PlayStation 4 to give a quick reminder that more platforms will soon have access to the game.

Again, we don’t know which consoles will receive the game after a year is up but it’s a safe bet that Xbox One and PC players will have access. Likewise, we could see an enhanced version available for next-generation console platform releases. With that said, this is all speculative at the moment.









