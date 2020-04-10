Microsoft’s Latest Free Play Days Include Gears 5, Hitman: The Complete First Season and More

Microsoft is back at it again with their Free Play Days and this week is no different as it was announced a handful of titles will be free this weekend.

In a new blog entry on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has rolled out new details for the latest edition of Free Play Days. Gears 5, Hitman: The Complete Season, Override: Mech City Brawl and The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited will all be free this weekend for Xbox Users to try out.

“Gears 5, be sure to do so now as it’s now available this week to play from Monday, April 6 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Override: Mech City Brawl and Hitman: The Complete First Season are accessible to try out from Thursday, April 9 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and don’t miss out on last week’s entry, The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited, which is still available until Tuesday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.”

This weekend marks an exceptional entry in the form of offering Gears 5 for free. The marquee title offers yet another worthy entry in an ever-growing series. Following the events from Gears of War 4, Gears 5 puts you right back into the war with the Locust.

In addition, Hitman: The Complete Season is also another worthy title that returns the series to the root by putting stealth-action at the forefront. Play as the Hitman and find creative ways to take down your target, but don’t get caught!

What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be participating this weekend? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.