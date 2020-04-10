Next-Generation Consoles Won’t Have An Enhanced Cyberpunk 2077 Game At Launch

There are a few anticipated video game titles launching this year and one of the biggest is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game has plenty of people worldwide waiting for the September release date, but you may be wondering if another copy of the game will be coming before the end of this year. We know that an Xbox Series X game is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077 but don’t expect it to launch alongside the system launch date.

CD Projekt Red has plenty of fans that would quickly buy up two copies of the game if it was warranted but luckily on the Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077 will feature Smart Delivery. For those of you who may not be familiar with this feature, Smart Delivery will give players the ability to buy one copy of the game which would allow both an Xbox One version of the game to be available on the designated platform, or an enhanced version for the Xbox Series X. Because CD Projekt Red has confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 would feature Smart Delivery, there might be some expectations that the enhanced game would be readily available for the market when the XSX launches this holiday season.

That’s not going to be the case as confirmed by CD Projekt Red’s SVP of business development, Michal Nowakowski, stated that a proper release will come at a later date when the question was brought up during an earnings call. Currently, the game is being worked on the Xbox Series X but there haven’t been any statements regarding the PlayStation 5. That’s purely due to Sony not commenting if they would feature a similar Smart Delivery aspect on their next-generation console. CD Projekt Red stated that they are waiting on Sony to make the first announcement on the matter before they can comment.

As it stands right now, Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One platform, this September 17, 2020. Meanwhile, we can expect an official proper release of the Xbox Series X at a later date.









Source: VGC